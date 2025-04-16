MDC partners with Bass Pro Shops, Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation to secure new firearms for fall managed hunts near Kansas City

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with Bass Pro Shops Outdoor Fund and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation to provide 11 new firearms for a managed deer hunt at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center this fall.

MDC prioritizes recruitment, retention, and reactivation of Missouri hunters who are either new to the sport or have spent time away from it. The Department’s managed hunts are a key tool for providing support to these less experienced hunters.

“Bass Pro Shops, the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, and MDC have partnered to ensure that new audiences participating in mentored hunts are fully equipped for the best possible opportunity, experience, and success,” said Joe DeBold, MDC wildlife damage biologist. “The R3 mission of recruitment, retention, and reactivation is vital for ensuring long-term sustainability in hunting.”

The 11 firearms provided are 20-gauge Savage brand shotguns, ideal for deer hunting.

“We take tremendous pride in our ability to generate funds through the Outdoor Fund,” said Rob King, Bass Pro Shops general store manager. “That money goes right back into our local communities and truly supports bringing people to the outdoors and supporting conservation. We are so grateful for the work MDC is doing to educate people and protect our wildlife.”

MDC’s managed hunts provide support for hunters while out in the field. The Department also puts on managed hunts for youth and hunters with disabilities. Registered hunters are partnered with a mentor to guide them and help them achieve success. There are multiple managed hunts in the Kansas City region.

“The Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation is pleased to have played a role in securing new firearms for hunting at Burr Oak Woods,” said Foundation board president Will Coates. “Our hope is that many Missouri citizens from all walks of life, including our youth, will use these for years to come.”

For more information about MDC’s managed deer hunts, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/managed-hunts-deer. Applications to participate open in July.