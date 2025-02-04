Pavé The Way® Jewelry Introduces the "Take The Wheel" Necklace

Shop Take The Wheel Necklace on www.ptwjewelry.com Available in Sterling Silver and 18k Gold Plated

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pavé The Way® Jewelry is pleased to introduce the " Take The Wheel " Necklace, the newest addition to the Empowerment Tools Collection , designed to underscore that we all have goals and can steer our way to reaching them.The “Take The Wheel” Necklace in sterling silver and 18k vermeil is enhanced with pavé diamonds. It serves as a metaphor for the importance of being alert to the ever changing landscape in which we live. To successfully reach our goals, it may well be a long and winding road, but if we keep our “eyes on the wheel”, we can get there.“Designing a steering wheel that actually moves was important to me,” says Joan Hornig, founder and designer of Pavé The WayJewelry. “There are so many twists and turns in life, and we have to be agile and flexible as we navigate the challenges we face.”The Empowerment Tools Collection consists of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings featuring pavé diamonds which adorn familiar tools and devices such as locks, scissors, nuts and bolts, rulers, step ladders, folding chairs, and barbells. The collection includes accurate representations of 35 different implements which have been miniaturized and enhanced with ethically sourced diamonds. These pieces carry important messages including confidence, inclusivity, leadership, and respect.Each piece is crafted from 100% recycled sterling silver and 18k gold plating and ethically sourced diamonds.As always, Pavé The WayJewelry donates 100% of profit on each sale to the charity of the purchaser’s choice, adding philanthropy to the statement every piece makes. With the unique social enterprise model, Pavé The WayJewelry takes conscious consumerism to a new level by connecting changemakers to a broader storytelling platform with collections meant to inspire conversations of consequence while still celebrating their individual styles, passions, and advocacy.To date, donations have totaled millions of dollars spread among more than 1,000 non-profits worldwide.

