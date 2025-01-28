UAS Magazine Announces 2025 UAS Summit & Expo Dates and Call for Abstracts

Produced by UAS Magazine, the UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAS Magazine has announced the dates for the 19th annual UAS Summit & Expo . Scheduled for October 14-15, 2025, in Grand Forks, North Dakota at the Alerus Center, the UAS Summit continues to be recognized as one of the nation’s leading conferences in the unmanned aircraft systems industry."We are excited to return to Grand Forks for the 19th annual UAS Summit & Expo," said John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International and UAS Magazine. "North Dakota, and particularly the Grand Forks region, remains a premier proving ground for the UAS industry. This conference underscores the dynamic advancements and activities occurring in the area. Submitting a speaker abstract allows you to showcase your expertise in front of an engaged audience eager to learn about emerging technologies and services while providing direct access to a region in the U.S. dedicated to supporting UAS growth, research, development, and commercialization."The Summit is now accepting speaker presentation abstracts through June 6 on the following categories.• Small UAV• Government Drone Usage• Big Data• Military Drone Usage• Large UAV• Drone Research & Development• Drone Usage in the Agriculture Industry• Counter UAS• Drone Delivery• Commercial Drone Usage• Remote ID• Detect-and-Avoid Technology• Urban Air Mobility• Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM)"With the addition of a breakout room, a distinguished lineup of speakers, and three dedicated networking events, the UAS Summit & Expo continues to evolve, offering an enhanced experience for our attendees,” said Danielle Piekarski, content & program manager for the UAS Summit & Expo. “Each year brings expanding opportunities to speak, exhibit, and connect. The event attracts industry leaders and key decision-makers, making participation in any capacity a valuable experience."To submit a speaker presentation, abstract or learn more about the conference visit www.TheUASsummit.com About UAS MagazineFor commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine is the only online publication, exclusively highlighting the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine’s readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit and Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, as well as a series of influential regional events.Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, and UAS Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

