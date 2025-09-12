U.S. Sen. John Hoeven to Host U.S. Secretary of the Air Force at 2025 UAS Summit & Expo

Secretary Meink, sworn in as the 27th Secretary of the Air Force in May 2025, leads the Department of the Air Force and is responsible for organizing, training and equipping both the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAS Magazine is pleased to announce that U.S. Sen. John Hoeven will bring U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy E. Meink as a guest speaker at the 19th annual UAS Summit & Expo , scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.Now in its 19th year, the UAS Summit & Expo remains one of the nation’s premier gatherings for unmanned aircraft systems, drawing government, military and commercial leaders from across the country.Hoeven, a longtime advocate for advancing unmanned aerial systems in North Dakota and nationwide, has spearheaded key initiatives including Project ULTRA (UAS Logistics, Traffic, Research and Autonomy). The program is pioneering unmanned cargo flights between Grand Forks Air Force Base and Cavalier Space Force Station, while also securing expanded Department of Defense funding to accelerate UAS adoption across military services. Hoeven continues to press for North Dakota military sites to serve as test ranges for drone and counter-drone systems and has advanced legislation to strengthen counter-UAS authorities for federal agencies.“For two decades, we have continually worked to build a UAS ecosystem in North Dakota unlike anywhere else in the world. Those efforts are being realized in a big way and opening doors for new advancements across civilian and military drone and counter-drone research, development, testing, training and operations,” said Senator Hoeven. “We are excited for Secretary Meink to join us at this year’s UAS Summit to discuss the opportunities that are being made possible by initiatives like Project ULTRA. The public-private partnerships that we’ve worked to forge are helping the Air Force make real progress on developing new UAS applications, and this is just the beginning of the results that Project ULTRA can deliver.”Secretary Meink, sworn in as the 27th Secretary of the Air Force in May 2025, leads the Department of the Air Force and is responsible for organizing, training and equipping both the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. He oversees an annual budget of more than $200 billion and the welfare of nearly 680,000 Airmen, Guardians, and civilian employees. His distinguished career includes senior leadership roles at the National Reconnaissance Office and multiple high-profile defense acquisition programs. A rated officer, Meink has also completed 100 sorties, including combat and combat support missions during Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Provide Comfort.“We are honored to welcome Sen. John Hoeven and U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy Meink as keynote speakers at the 19th annual UAS Summit & Expo,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of BBI International and UAS Magazine. “What began nearly two decades ago as a small regional gathering has grown into one of the nation’s most influential events for unmanned aircraft systems. Having both Sen. Hoeven — who has been instrumental in advancing North Dakota’s role as a national UAS leader — and Secretary Meink — who oversees the U.S. Air Force and Space Force — underscores the Summit’s importance as the epicenter of America’s UAS proving grounds. Their participation reflects the unprecedented convergence of government, military and commercial leadership that defines this year’s Summit.”The conference begins Tues., Oct. 14, at 7:30 a.m. CDT and is open to all registered attendees.View the online agenda for the UAS Summit & ExpoAbout UAS MagazineFor commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine is the only online publication, exclusively highlighting the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine’s readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, National SAF Conference & Expo and, as well as a series of influential regional events.BBI International’s publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

