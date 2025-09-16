U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer to Host U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy at 2025 UAS Summit & Expo

Secretary Duffy, sworn in as the 20th United States Secretary of Transportation in 2025, leads the department responsible for shaping America’s infrastructure, transportation safety and aviation oversight.

Produced by UAS Magazine and Organized by BBI International

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAS Magazine is pleased to announce that U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer will bring U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy as a guest speaker at the 19th annual UAS Summit & Expo , scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.Now in its 19th year, the UAS Summit & Expo continues to serve as one of the nation’s leading gatherings for unmanned aircraft systems, convening top government, defense and commercial stakeholders.Cramer, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is one of the nation’s most vocal advocates for UAS development and counter-UAS technology. He has highlighted North Dakota’s role as a hub for innovation and testing, recently giving opening remarks at the Versus UAS/Counter-UAS Symposium at Camp Grafton. In 2025, he celebrated more than $1.3 billion in federal funding for counter-UAS programs and co-introduced bipartisan legislation to officially recognize the service of remotely piloted aircraft crews. Cramer has also championed the University of North Dakota’s UAS research leadership, supported FAA reauthorization bills critical to advancing UAS integration, and promoted defense contracts that expand UAS capabilities.“North Dakota is the epicenter of the unmanned technology industry, which now stretches from the skies above North Dakota’s farms to the edge of space above our adversaries,” said Cramer. “Given the globe-spanning reach of today’s unmanned aerial systems, we couldn’t ask for a better guest than Secretary and Administrator Duffy to attend the UAS Summit. I look forward to sharing with him our vision for the future of unmanned systems.”Secretary Duffy, sworn in as the 20th United States Secretary of Transportation in 2025, leads the department responsible for shaping America’s infrastructure, transportation safety and aviation oversight. Since July 9, 2025, he has also served as acting administrator of NASA. Prior to his appointment, Duffy represented Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he focused on financial services, economic growth and policies benefiting rural America. As Secretary, he has prioritized infrastructure efficiency, safety and timely project delivery. His leadership role at the Department of Transportation positions him as a key decision-maker in how drones and advanced aerial technologies are integrated into the national airspace.“We are thrilled to announce that Sen. Kevin Cramer and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy will headline the 19th annual UAS Summit & Expo,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of BBI International and UAS Magazine. “What started as a small gathering of regional innovators has transformed into a world-class event at the center of America’s UAS proving grounds. To have Sen. Cramer—one of North Dakota’s most vocal champions for UAS—and Secretary Duffy—who, through the Department of Transportation and the FAA, has the authority to shape how drones are integrated into the national airspace—take the stage together is extraordinary. Their presence underscores just how pivotal this year’s Summit will be for industry leaders, policymakers and decision-makers from across the country.”The conference begins Tues., Oct. 14, at 7:30 a.m. CDT and is open to all registered attendees.View the online agenda for the UAS Summit & ExpoAbout UAS MagazineFor commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine is the only online publication, exclusively highlighting the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine’s readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, National SAF Conference & Expo and, as well as a series of influential regional events.BBI International’s publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

