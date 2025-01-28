Delmarva Power Offers Energy-Saving Tips and Assistance Resources to Help Customers During Cold Snap

Through the first few weeks of winter, we are experiencing a significantly colder season than last year. Delmarva Power offers various programs that can help customers save energy and money and seek assistance if they need support with their energy bills.

Based on Heating Degree Days data, we can assume heating systems had to run 80 percent more in December versus November, likely leading to an increase in energy use and potentially higher energy bills. Using the same data comparing December 2023 to December 2024, we can assume heating systems had to run 17 percent more year over year. The forecast indicates it will remain very cold through January, making the following energy-saving tips especially important to help manage their energy use:

Check your thermostat. If health permits, set the thermostat to 68 degrees. For each degree you lower the thermostat, you can save up to 5 percent on heating costs. Consider investing in a smart thermostat that can connect to your mobile devices, helping you stay on top of your energy usage.

Adjust your blinds. Keep your blinds up during the day to capture the radiant heating benefits of the sun. Close your blinds and curtains after the sun goes down to keep the cold air out and the heat in.

Install energy efficient light bulbs. Energy-efficient LED bulbs use up to 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs.

Insulate your home. Trap escaping air from windows and doors by using caulking or weather-stripping around leaky areas, install storm windows in winter, and close chimney flues.

Dust or vacuum radiators. Dust and grime impede the flow of heat. Keeping radiators clean helps maintain their efficiency.

Maintain home heating equipment. Have your heating equipment serviced periodically by a professional service representative.

Delmarva Power also offers programs to make it easier for customers to manage their bills, including:

Payment arrangements of up to 12 months for eligible residential customers with past-due balances. Make a down payment on the amount owed and pay the rest through installments in addition to your regular monthly bill.

Budget billing, which provides a predictable monthly payment based on your electricity usage from the last 12 months.

High usage alerts, which alerts customers when their usage is trending higher than normal to help manage overall energy use, and energy-management tips to help customers manage energy use to save money now and on future energy bills.

For a full list of energy assistance and energy efficiency programs, visit Delmarva Power’s new bill support page at delmarva.com/BillSupport. Customers can also contact Delmarva Power Customer Care at 800-375-7117 for additional help.

To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power’s online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting delmarva.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/DelmarvaPower and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/DelmarvaConnect. Delmarva Power’s mobile app is available at delmarva.com/MobileApp.