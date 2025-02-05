Delmarva Power Expanding Support Measures to Help Customers Manage Winter Energy Bills

Delmarva Power is announcing enhanced support measures for residential and commercial customers to manage their winter energy bills and provide relief from high costs due to extreme cold, increased usage, and the overall cost of energy. Effective immediately, Delmarva Power is introducing new bill assistance and payment flexibility options to better support customers.

With expanded customer support options, Delmarva Power will implement the following:

No late payment fees for January and February 2025 with extended repayment periods of up to 24 months.

for January and February 2025 with extended repayment periods of up to 24 months. Suspension of disconnections for nonpayment in February 2025.

for nonpayment in February 2025. Waiving deposit requirements for customers seeking to restore service after disconnection.

Delmarva Power customers are also encouraged to explore resources at delmarva.com/BillSupport that can help lower monthly bills such as:

Energy efficiency programs

Financial assistance options

Billing and payment flexibility tools

Delmarva Power remains committed to providing customers with the resources they need to navigate energy costs and maintain financial stability. If customers have questions or require assistance, the Customer Care team can be reached through the online portal or by calling 800-375-7117.

To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power’s online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting delmarva.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/DelmarvaPower and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/DelmarvaConnect. Delmarva Power’s mobile app is available at delmarva.com/MobileApp.