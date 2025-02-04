Delmarva Power High Bill Complaints

The PSC commission staff has responded to dozens of high bill complaints from Delmarva Power customers in January. The primary drivers for the high bills are the colder weather this January compared to last January, and Delmarva’s statement redesign. The statement redesign, implemented in November 2024, increases transparency by showing various components of a customer’s bill in a graphical format. The pie chart on page one of the bill shows delivery and supply (electric and/or natural gas) charges. Delivery charges represent the cost of providing service to a customer, and include infrastructure costs such as pipes, wires, poles, transformers, meters and other equipment as well personnel costs incurred by a utility. Supply charges are the cost of the commodity itself, either electricity or natural gas. Supply charges are a pass through cost for utilities; they do not earn a profit on the supply charges. Customers should contact Delmarva Power if they have questions regarding their monthly bill.