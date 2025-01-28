Purpose Legal Unveils Optimized Workflows Leveraging GenAI for Document Review

Purpose Legal operates at the forefront of AI innovation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose Legal, a leading provider of legal technology and eDiscovery solutions, announced the deployment of cutting-edge workflows to optimize the impact of Generative AI (GenAI) technologies for document review. By combining advanced technology with proven processes, Purpose Legal ensures clients benefit from scalable, cost-effective, and highly accurate eDiscovery solutions tailored to their unique needs.“Purpose Legal operates at the forefront of AI innovation, and our new GenAI-enabled review workflows are a testament to that commitment,” said Jeff Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer at Purpose Legal. “By integrating GenAI with sound, repeatable processes, we’re empowering our clients with unprecedented accuracy, efficiency, and scalability in document review.”Purpose Legal’s enhanced GenAI workflows feature:Repeatable and cost-effective prompt development.Proven Technology-Assisted Review (TAR) validation methods.Vetted GenAI-enabled review technologies.The process delivers a powerful, repeatable, and cost-efficient GenAI-enabled review services delivery system that simulates the actions of human reviewers. Expert attorneys oversee and provide input that guides the AI tools in identifying and describing relevant documents with precision.Purpose’s Advisory Services Group facilitates the following steps:Data Reduction: Narrow the dataset using search terms, date restrictions, email threading, and tailored analytical tools.Prompt Development: Draft initial prompts and test them on small, diverse samples of documents.Subject Matter Expert (SME) Review: SMEs evaluate results and refine prompt inputs for improved accuracy.Validation Testing: Apply refined prompts to validation samples, calculating recall and precision metrics to ensure acceptable results.Full Population Review: Use validated prompts for scalable review across the entire document set.This approach ensures clients can assess the effectiveness of GenAI-enabled reviews before committing significant time or expense, whether the review involves thousands or millions of documents.“Our GenAI workflows don’t just improve efficiency—they redefine what’s possible in eDiscovery,” added Greg Mazares, CEO. “We are committed to giving our clients confidence in both the technology and the results, delivering value at every step.”About Purpose LegalPurpose Legal is a leader in eDiscovery, document review, and legal technology services. Our diverse team of experienced, talented, and motivated people are our greatest asset. The company assists multinational corporations, law firms, government entities, and channel partners through best-in-breed software, creative managed services solutions, and deep industry expertise. Purpose delivers expertise in litigation support, HSR second requests, internal compliance, and regulatory investigations, core eDiscovery services and technology, document review, information governance, data breach discovery, commercial contract review, and data science. We hire and develop experienced industry professionals, who combined with proven processes and robust technology, help us deliver consistently effective solutions to our many valued clients. The company has a global reach and serves clients throughout North America, the EU, and India.Learn more at www.purposelegal.io

