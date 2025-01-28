Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant

 



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25B2000398

SERGEANT:  Austin Soule                     

STATION:  Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  1/24/25 at approximately 0130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  South Windsor Street / Moses Lane, South Royalton

VIOLATION: Possession of Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Kenvron Gardner

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  South Royalton, VT

 

ACCUSED: Harmonie Cosgrove

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  South Royalton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 24, 2025, at approximately 0130 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on S. Windsor Street near Mose Lane in the town of S. Royalton, county of Windsor, Vermont. During the investigation, the operator, Harmonie Cosgrove, was found to be trafficking fentanyl. One of the passengers was identified as Kenvron Gardner and he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine as well as having an active in-state arrest warrant. Gardner had active conditions of the release from the court which he was in violation of for possessing methamphetamine. Both individuals were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, Gardner was cited to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on January 24, 2025, at 1230 hours for the arrest warrant and April 1, 2025, at 0830 hours for the other charges. He was transported to and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $500.00 bail. Cosgrove was cited for April 1, 2025, at 0830 and released on citation.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/2025 at 1230 hours and 4/1/25 at 0830 hours         

COURT:  Windsor County

LODGED:  Yes (Gardner)

BAIL:  $500

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

