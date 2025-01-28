Derby Barracks / DUI #1 / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5000449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/25/2025 @ 2236 Hours

STREET: I 91 N

TOWN: Derby

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 170

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brandon Bouffard

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a single motor vehicle crash on I 91 N at MM 170. Troopers responded and identified the operator as Brandon Bouffard (27) of Newport Center. Troopers observed Bouffard display multiple indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation, placed him under arrest for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Bouffard was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/2025 @ 0830 hours

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov