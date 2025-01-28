Derby Barracks / DUI #1 / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5000449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/25/2025 @ 2236 Hours
STREET: I 91 N
TOWN: Derby
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 170
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brandon Bouffard
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a single motor vehicle crash on I 91 N at MM 170. Troopers responded and identified the operator as Brandon Bouffard (27) of Newport Center. Troopers observed Bouffard display multiple indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation, placed him under arrest for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Bouffard was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/2025 @ 0830 hours
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov
