JARIET Technologies introduces the MX2 64GSPS 36GHz Electra-M evaluation board

64GSPS 36GHz RF-Sampling Electra-M MX2 Evaluation Board 64GSPS 36GHz RF-Sampling Electra-M MX2 Evaluation Board Jariet Technologies Inc.

The MX2 supports evaluation of Electra-M ICs

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JARIET Technologies introduces the MX2 evaluation board for the 2T2R 64GSPS Electra-MA RF-Sampling Transceiver. The latest generation MX2 daughter card supports evaluation of the Electra-MA device from 100MHz to 36GHz up to 64GSPS. The RF I/O is directly accessible so the user can customize the receive and transmit paths using external baluns and components. The card utilizes an FMC+ connector for the 30Gbps JESD204C SerDes transceivers to connect to commercially available FPGA FMC+ carrier boards. The MX2 includes the software and firmware needed to quickly begin evaluation of the Electra-M integrated circuits.

The Electra family of ICs includes three speed grades to cost-effectively support a wide range of EW, RADAR, satellite, quantum, test and communications applications. The family is offered at 64, 58 and 51.2GSPS and direct RF-sampling at maximum frequencies of 36, 22 and 12GHz respectively. Released to production in 2024, the Electra RF Transceivers are the first ICs production qualified that offer the flexibility of direct RF-sampling across this enormous frequency range and breadth of applications. Direct RF-sampling reduces the complexity of RF systems down to a single IC, eliminating the need for frequency conversion mixers, PLLs, intermediate amplifiers and extra filtering at lower frequencies. This brings the agility of true SDR (software defined radio) to many markets and frequencies.

While the MX2 supports all three of the 2-channel Electra-M variants today, a 4-channel Electra-Q device and evaluation card is expected in the summer of 2025.

Visit the Electra webpage and follow us on LinkedIn for more information about the MX2 board, the ELECTRA family of ICs and JARIET Technologies.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.