JARIET Technologies Adds Five Additional Sales Firms

Jariet Technologies Inc.

Additions expand US and international sales coverage

We're excited to bring on more talented representatives to drive demand creation and empower our customers. This expansion will enable us to make a greater impact in the industry.” — Luke Miller

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JARIET Technologies signed five new sales firms. The additions bring the US coverage to all or portions of 24 states and international coverage to Turkey, South Africa and portions of Mexico.

The new representatives in the United States include: Interep (US states TN, MS, AL, GA, SC, NC), Genesis (ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, RI, MD, VA), Tri-tech (NY), Mindshare (NV, AZ, NM, El Paso TX). This is in addition to Innovatech Associates (CO, UT, WY, ID, MT) that signed previously.

The new international representatives include: BMB (Turkey) and Mindshare (northern Mexico). This is in addition to RFiber Solutions (South Africa) that had previously joined with Jariet.

These partnerships will enable Jariet Technologies to reach more customers in the United States and internationally, and drive growth in both commercial and military markets.

JARIET Technologies is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high performance data converter transceivers with engineering development based in the USA and Switzerland. Jariet's designs are broadly deployed in commercial, defense and space applications as catalog ICs (integrated circuits), die, IP (intellectual property) and custom chips. They are the first company to qualify and release a direct-sampling RF transceiver IC capable of reaching up to 36GHz. The technology is an agile approach, enabling software-defined radio architectures in electronic warfare, RADAR, satellite, quantum computing, test and communication equipment.

Visit the Jariet website for more information about products and technology.

