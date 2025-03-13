JARIET to Demonstrate 64 GSPS Direct RF-Sampling at GOMACTech 2025

Visit Jariet at GOMAC Jariet Technologies Inc.

GOMAC is the Government Microcircuit Applications & Critical Technology Conference

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jariet Technologies invites you to visit our booth at GOMAC Tech 2025 in Pasadena, CA March 18-19, 2025. The annual GOMAC Tech conference is the leading event for collaboration between the United States government and industry suppliers in security, AI, electronic warfare, RADAR and communications. Participants can register for the conference and exhibit hall, or the exhibition only. Proof of US citizenship is required for entry.

Jariet is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in RF-sampling data converters that are reinventing how the warfighter dominates the electromagnetic spectrum. Jariet leads the industry in ultra-high sample rate ADCs and DACs, with multi-channel solutions spanning 40GSPS to 64GSPS and 100MHz to 36GHz. Jariet is the first company to qualify and release to production this advanced technology, with the ELECTRA family of integrated circuits now shipping for production systems. The 64GSPS 36GHz 2T2R ELECTRA-MA integrated circuit will be demonstrated at Jariet booth 808.

Contact sales@jariettech.com to request a meeting at GOMAC Tech March 18-19, or to setup an alternative meeting if you will not be attending the conference.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more information about Jariet Technologies and the ELECTRA family of ICs.

