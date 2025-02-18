JARIET Technologies signs sales representation agreement with Innovatech Associates

Jariet Technologies Inc. Innovatech Associates

Enables Jariet to reach more customers in the Rocky Mountain states

Innovatech is thrilled to be partnering with Jariet Technologies to deliver best-in-class RF technology to our customers. Jariet’s transceivers disrupt the way wideband RF systems are designed.” — John Lauritano, founder and president, Innovatech Associates

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JARIET Technologies is proud to announce the signing of its first US-based sales firm, Innovatech Associates. Innovatech is one of the premier technology-focused manufacturer’s representatives in the western US, serving the Rocky Mountains and southwest regions. This partnership will enable Jariet Technologies to reach more customers in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

JARIET Technologies is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high performance data converter transceivers with engineering development based in the USA and Switzerland. Jariet's designs are broadly deployed in commercial, defense and space applications as catalog ICs (integrated circuits), die, IP (intellectual property) and custom chips. They are the first company to qualify and release a direct-sampling RF transceiver IC capable of reaching up to 36GHz. The technology is a preferred and flexible approach, enabling software-defined radio architectures in electronic warfare, RADAR, satellite, quantum computing, test and communication equipment.

"Jariet is excited to collaborate with Innovatech, aiming to strengthen and expand our partnerships with customers in the Rocky Mountain states. This will drive growth and innovation in both commercial markets and national defense sectors.“ (Luke Miller, executive vice president sales, marketing and applications at Jariet Technologies)

Visit the Jariet website and follow Jariet on LinkedIn for more information about products and technology.

