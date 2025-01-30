SpyGlass Launches Enhanced SpyCare® Managed Technology Expense Management Service

Steve Fisher, Vice President, SpyCare

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpyGlass , an industry-leading provider of technology expense management (TEM) and telecom audits, is excited to unveil the latest evolution of its managed TEM service, SpyCare — a dynamic service that redefines how businesses maintain control over their tech expenses offered exclusively to those who have completed a comprehensive SnapShot AuditDesigned specifically for the middle market, SpyCare combines automation, expert oversight, and actionable insights to ensure sustained optimization and smarter resource allocation. SpyCare is dedicated to delivering exceptional value, which is why we’ve reimagined the service with an expanded, fully automated approach — making it smarter, faster, and easier than ever to manage technology expenses.This reimagination is powered by more advanced expense management tools allowing SpyCare to deliver a monthly service, creating cost transparency over all our clients’ fixed, mobile, and cloud services.“After helping our clients uncover significant savings through our SnapShot Audit, we’ve seen the challenges they face in keeping those expenses under control over time, especially across different service types,” said Steve Fisher, Vice President, SpyCare at SpyGlass. “With SpyCare, we’ve built a solution that simplifies the complex, making comprehensive expense management effortless while delivering continuous value.”How SpyCare Controls Tech CostsManaging technology expenses involves navigating a maze of monthly invoices, contract expirations, and fluctuating market pricing — a time-consuming and highly specialized task. SpyCare takes the guesswork out of this process, empowering businesses with a comprehensive TEM solution covering all their fixed, mobile, and cloud services that:• Automates invoice retrieval and auditing to catch anomalies early.• Tracks contracts and benchmarks prices to ensure competitive rates.• Delivers ongoing expert support to save time and drive your team's technology goals.Core Features of SpyCare1. Expense Management:o Automated monthly audits and inventory reconciliation.o Clear dashboards for expense, usage, and inventory monitoring.o Efficient resource allocation and seamless GL coding.2. Sourcing Management:o Visibility into contract details and expiration tracking.o Continuous attention to a client’s technology roadmap to recommend consolidations, upgrades, or replacements that future-proof services at market-competitive prices to support long-term goals.o Access to exclusive technology solutions through SpyGlass’ Partner Network.3. Dedicated Support:o Ongoing account management with expert oversight.o Proactive optimization and service consolidation strategies.o Monthly management reports to keep clients informed and in control.A Smarter Approach to Tech SpendSpyCare ensures businesses not only maintain the savings realized during their initial audits but also stay ahead of inefficiencies that could undermine their budgets. Combining advanced automation with expert oversight, SpyCare delivers the necessary tools that offer actionable expense management insights, helping organizations optimize costs and strategically plan for future infrastructure needs.“SpyCare is more than a service; it’s a partnership that evolves with our client’s needs,” added Fisher. “We’re thrilled to bring this enhanced solution to market, helping businesses refocus their tech spend and drive efficiency year-round.”To explore the new benefits of SpyCare and learn how it can revolutionize your technology expense management, visit https://www.spyglass.net/spycare/ or contact SpyGlass.About SpyGlass: SpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and managed services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our risk-free technology expense SnapShot Auditand SpyCaremanaged service to review their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to avoid technology cost overcharges for today and tomorrow.

