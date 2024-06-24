CLEVELAND.COM AND THE PLAIN DEALER NAME SPYGLASS A WINNER OF THE NORTHEAST OHIO TOP WORKPLACES 2024 AWARD
SpyGlass Recognized as a Northeast Ohio Top Workplace Five Years Running
Our team and culture are the biggest part of who we are as a business. We’ll continue to invest in our people, and foster a tight-knit and collaborative culture for personal and professional growth.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpyGlass, an industry-leading provider of technology expense management (TEM) and telecom audits, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This is the fifth time SpyGlass has earned the acknowledgment.
“We’re incredibly proud and honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for five years straight,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “The Top Workplaces award is significant because it is based solely on feedback from our employees themselves. At SpyGlass, we firmly believe that our people are our greatest asset. This recognition validates our efforts to prioritize employee well-being, empowerment, and job satisfaction.”
“Winning numerous Top Workplace Awards motivates us to raise the bar even higher,” said Brad Clark, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “Our team and culture are the biggest part of who we are as a business. We’ll continue to invest in our people, foster a tight-knit and collaborative culture, and create opportunities for personal and professional growth.”
The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
SpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and managed services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our risk-free technology expense SnapShot Audit® and SpyCare® managed service to review their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to avoid technology cost overcharges for today and tomorrow.
