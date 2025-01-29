Kansas City Facial Plastic Surgeons Reveal Custom, Fully Responsive Website to Showcase Wide Range of Face Procedures

The elite facial plastic surgeons at Facial Plastic Surgery KC launched an advanced website to outline their spectrum of surgical and non-surgical procedures.

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While all cosmetic procedures require a level of research and preparation before surgery, facial plastic surgery, in particular, often warrants substantial patient education in order to achieve a superior outcome. Facial rejuvenation — whether for aesthetic and reconstructive purposes — can be complex, but learning about the facts of a given procedure can help demystify the treatment process and give individuals the understanding to decide whether or not the benefits of surgery outweigh the risks.With this in mind, Kansas City facial plastic surgeons J. David Kriet, MD, Clinton D. Humphrey, MD, and John P. Flynn, MD have launched an all-encompassing facial plastic surgery website to educate patients on their treatments-of-interest, answer frequently asked questions, and shed light on some of the most popular facial rejuvenation options available.As the new online home for Kansas City practice Facial Plastic Surgery KC, the fully responsive website is populated by custom-written content pages detailing advanced treatment options like facelift and neck lift surgery, blepharoplasty, brow lift surgery, and rhinoplasty, among other procedures.The site was also built to automatically adapt to any screen size, giving patients the freedom to seamlessly browse and research on their mobile device as well as at their home. A built-in gallery also illustrates before-and-after photos of previous patients, giving visitors an inside look at the types of results usually achieved with a given surgery. With intuitive features and helpful patient resources, those considering facial rejuvenation in Kansas City can get a brief introduction into their treatment options before scheduling a consultation.Whether a patient is considering a simple treatment or a complex procedure, giving individuals the opportunity to become well-informed of their surgical plan can help increase their satisfaction with the final results. Dr. Humphrey, Dr. Kriet, and Dr. Flynn are passionate about patient education and take pride in giving men and women the knowledge to make informed decisions about their goals.About Facial Plastic Surgery KCFacial Plastic Surgery KC is the comprehensive practice of Dr. J. David Kriet, Dr. Clinton D. Humphrey, and Dr. John P. Flynn, offering advanced cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for the face. In addition to facial plastic surgery, the Kansas City-based facility also performs non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments like microneedling and cosmetic injectables . Dr. Kriet, Dr. Humphrey, and Dr. Flynn are not only double board-certified in facial plastic surgery and otolaryngology, but they’re also leaders in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Kansas Medical Center. The facial plastic surgeons have each been fellowship-trained in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery and are active in research, publishing, lecturing, and teaching. Dr. Humphrey, Dr. Kriet, and Dr. Flynn are available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit facialplasticsurgerykc.com or facebook.com/kufacialplasticsurgery.To view the original source of the press release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/uncategorized/kansas-city-facial-plastic-surgeons-reveal-custom-fully-responsive-website-to-showcase-wide-range-of-face-procedures/ ###KU Med West7405 Renner RoadShawnee, KS 66217KU Indian Creek10787 Nall AvenueOverland Park, KS 66211Rosemont Media

