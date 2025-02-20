Dr. Yanna Darilis Honored as IAOTP’s 2025 Top Doctor of the Year in Lifestyle and Wellness

Dr. Yanna Darilis honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Yanna Darilis, Ph.D., renowned TV presenter, journalist, media executive, and wellness expert, has been named the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) 2025 Top Doctor of the Year in Lifestyle and Wellness. This distinguished honor recognizes Dr. Darilis’s unparalleled leadership, dedication, and groundbreaking contributions to health and wellness.A Prestigious RecognitionThe IAOTP selects its honorees through a rigorous process based on professional achievements, academic excellence, leadership, and community contributions. Only a select few in each discipline are awarded this prestigious accolade. All honorees will be celebrated at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala, held later this year at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.A Trailblazing Career in WellnessWith over three decades of experience, Dr. Darilis has established herself as a global leader in wellness and lifestyle medicine. A certified naturopathic doctor and integrative nutritionist, she specializes in plant-based diets, anti-aging, and performance nutrition. Her academic achievements include a Ph.D. in Original Medicine certifications in plant-based nutrition, lifestyle medicine, and hormone health.Dr. Darilis holds dual bachelor’s degrees in film and television and physical education and health from Empire State University and Queens College, respectively. Her postgraduate studies include a Master of Science, a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, and a Ph.D. in Original Medicine from the International Institute of Original Medicine.From Media Icon to Wellness VisionaryBefore pivoting to wellness, Dr. Darilis gained international acclaim as a lifestyle and fitness TV host. A New York native of Greek heritage, she became a household name through her work on Proinos Cafes for Antenna TV and as co-host of Morning Show Star Café on Star Channel. and Hellenic Broadcast’s ERT World’s first English language show, Hellenic Weekly. She also had the honor of serving as the Master of Ceremonies for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. Combining her passion for health with her media expertise, Dr. Darilis became a recognized figure in both the wellness and entertainment industries.Dr. Darilis’s expertise extends beyond television. She has hosted and produced segments for NBC Universal’s Today Show and E! Entertainment and authored Love Your Body, Greece’s first exercise and nutrition book. Her work reflects the Hippocratic philosophy of mind-body-soul balance, further solidifying her status as a wellness advocate.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Darilis has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She is being considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will also be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas as Top Doctor of the Year in Lifestyle and Wellness 2025.Global Advocacy and Recent AchievementsDr. Darilis has moderated panels on health and environmental issues at the United Nations and hosted over 100 travel episodes promoting Greece on PBS, ERT World, and OTE History. She was appointed Director of Wellness and Lifestyle Medicine at ZOE Bioregenerative Clinic in Santorini, Greece. She also contributes to major publications, including Huffington Post, Thrive Global, and Cyprus Mail.IAOTP President Stephanie Cirami stated, “Choosing Dr. Yanna Darilis for this honor was an easy decision. Her vision, influence, and dedication to wellness inspire professionals and communities worldwide. We are thrilled to celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking AheadDr. Darilis attributes her success to perseverance, work ethic, and mentorship. When not advancing her mission of global wellness, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Dr. Darilis attributes her success to perseverance, work ethic, and mentorship. When not advancing her mission of global wellness, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. As she looks to the future, Dr. Darilis is committed to inspiring and educating others through her roles as a doctor, educator, media personality, and advocate for holistic health.For more on Dr. Yanna Darilis, visit www.yannadarilis.com 