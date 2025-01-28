Advancing Smart Water Management: ASTERRA Introduces EO Discover 2.0 Upgrade

Platform enhancements create a dynamic workspace with customized, actionable insights for water and infrastructure management

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTERRA announced the launch of EO Discover 2.0 , a major upgrade to its SaaS platform for water pipeline leak detection and infrastructure management . EO Discover 2.0’s interactive, customizable platform vastly improves the way teams monitor and manage assets.The upgrade elevates the platform to an interactive workspace for all operations activity. EO Discover 2.0 centralizes data in an intuitive interface that consolidates workflows, so every team member has access to the same information, enabling faster and more accurate decisions. Early users are appreciating the customizable views, which can now be tailored to each organization’s specific needs. EO Discover 2.0 is a central hub that delivers critical insights for every team member, from decision-makers to operational managers, to field crews.Additionally, EO Discover 2.0 brings it all together with enhanced reporting tools, including key performance indicators (KPI), return on investment (ROI) insights, and sustainability metrics. Many utilities from around the world, including VIVAQUA, Anglian Water, and the City of San Bernardino Water Department, rely on ASTERRA’s EO Discover platform to maximize efficiencies and monitor infrastructure within their asset management programs.The upgraded platform also expands personalization, enabling utilities to input organization-specific data for tailored results that accurately reflect progress and performance.ASTERRA’s Director of Product Jacquie Matzkin shared, “The upgrades to our EO Discover platform transform how the world approaches asset management. Now, all members of the team benefit from customized insights that allow them to make informed decisions for their system’s assets.”To learn more about launching your team on EO Discover 2.0, reach out to inquiry@asterra.io.***About ASTERRAASTERRA provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the water, wastewater, road, rail, dam, levee, and mining sectors. ASTERRA solutions use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and then artificial intelligence (AI) to turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s API and proprietary algorithms are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. Since 2016, ASTERRA solutions have been used in over 64 countries, with 600+ customers, and verifying over 118,000 leaks. ASTERRA has saved over 1.98 billion m3 (434 billion gallons) of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 278,048 metric tons, and saving over 1.09 million MWH of energy. To learn more about ASTERRA, visit https://asterra.io

