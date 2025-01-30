GAMESCOM LATAM 2025 ANNOUNCES LAST CALL FOR EARLY BIRD B2B TICKETS

The Biggest Gaming Festival in the world Hits Record Game Submissions and Announces Final Days for Early Bird B2B Tickets

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamescom latam 2025, the premier gaming event merging the global phenomenon of gamescom with Latin America’s iconic BIG Festival, announced today that it is gearing up for its biggest edition yet. Industry professionals looking to maximize their experience and business opportunities have only a few days left to grab early bird B2B tickets before the next batch rolls out at regular price on February 3rd.

With over 100,000 attendees from 74 countries, millions in business prospects, and 1,020 companies in the B2B area, gamescom latam 2024 shattered records. The 2025 edition promises to be even bigger, featuring top-tier publishers, exclusive game launches, high-profile panels, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

In addition, gamescom latam BIG Festival — the largest game festival in the world — has officially closed its submissions for 2025, receiving an unprecedented 962 game entries. This surpasses the 922 submissions from 2024, marking a new milestone in the festival’s history. This surge underscores the festival’s growing prestige as a launchpad for emerging and established developers alike. Each year, the festival handpicks around 100 of the most innovative games from across the globe, giving developers and studios a chance to showcase their work on an international stage. As of 2024, the festival has been an integral part of gamescom latam, further expanding its reach and impact in the gaming industry.

More surprises for 2025:

Bigger and Better Venue – The event moves to the Anhembi District Convention Center, Latin America's Premier State-of-the-Art Venue, offering a larger space for exhibitors, meetings, and networking.

More Game Submissions Than Ever – gamescom latam BIG Festival continues to grow, attracting record-breaking participation from global developers.

VIP Business Access – Exclusive VIP networking events, including the highly sought-after Welcome Mixer and Industry Afternoon on April 30.

Ticketing Details:

Business Online Ticket: Access to online networking from April 30 to October 3, 2025..

Business Online + Onsite Ticket: Includes full access to the business area, meeting tables, and up to 15 pre-reserved panels.

VIP Business Online + Onsite Ticket: Access to VIP networking events and exclusive access before the general public.

Why Attend? ✔ Direct access to major industry leaders, publishers, and investors. ✔ Join expert-led panels, meet top developers, and expand your business. ✔ Experience the latest gaming innovations before anyone else.

Early bird pricing won’t last! Secure your spot before February 3rd and be part of the Latin edition of the world’s biggest gaming event.

About gamescom latam

gamescom, the world's biggest games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games' industry, is also in Latin America. In 2025, gamescom latam will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 30th to May 4th, in a new venue: Distrito Anhembi, twice the size of the 2024 edition. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival and game, the German association of the games’ industry. The gamescom latam BIG Festival, the largest games festival in Latin America, is also taking place at the same time.

About game - German Games Industry Association

We are the German association of the games' industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to sports event organizers, educational institutions and other related entities. We are co-organizers of gamescom, the largest computer games and video games' event in the world. We are shareholders in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulatory Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports players' foundation, devcom and the VHG collecting society, as well as co-hosts of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for the media as well as political and social institutions, we offer comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, gaming culture and media literacy, and respond to any questions or concerns. Together we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.

About Koelnmesse Brasil

Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH, the leading international organizer of trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment industries. Headquartered in the fairgrounds in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games' industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, B2B visitors and exhibitors from all over the world with a highly effective approach - in person on-site and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the leading B2C, B2B and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its headquarters in Cologne, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: in Singapore, gamescom asia provides a powerful additional industry platform for the fast-growing Asia-Pacific gaming market, comprehensively matching supply and demand.

About Omelete Company

The biggest conglomerate dedicated to pop culture fans in Brazil, the Omelete Company uses its website, social networks and partners to reach more than 25 million people every month who are eager for news from the worlds of cinema, TV series, games, music and comics, with texts, videos and posts on social networks. The Omelete Company includes the brands Omelete, The Enemy, Chippu, CCXP, CCXP MX, Anime Friends, gamescom latam and Gaules.

