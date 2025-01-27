MPD Makes Arrest in 15th Street Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile for a robbery in Northwest.

On Friday, January 17, 2025, at approximately 3:53 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 1200 block of 15th Street, Northwest, for the report of a robbery. The victim reported that while walking she was approached by the suspect who snatched her property from her. The suspect then fled the scene. A lookout for the suspect was disseminated to the Second District.

On Friday, January 24, 2025, the Second District’s Crime Suppression Team was patrolling the area when they observed an individual matching the lookout of the suspect from the aforementioned robbery. The individual was stopped and confirmed to be the same suspect. A 16-year-old male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 25007972

