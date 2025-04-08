TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 63rd Annual Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, and Sunday, April 13, 2025, the 63rd Annual Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and traffic closures motorists should take into consideration:

From Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. to Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, and Sunday, April 13, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day, the following streets may be intermittently closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.