Greenfield Communities Wins "Best Developer/Builder" Award at 5 West 2025 Diamond Awards

Recognition Reflects Leadership in North Carolina Real Estate Development and Dedication to Building Vibrant Communities

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenfield Communities , a residential real estate development company based in Raleigh, NC, has been awarded the prestigious Silver Award for “Best Developer/Builder” title at the 2025 Diamond Awards, presented by 5 West Magazine. This accolade celebrates Greenfield’s leadership in North Carolina real estate development and its commitment to creating vibrant, sustainable communities across the Triangle area and beyond."We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition," said Dawn Forrest, Vice President of Marketing at Greenfield Communities. “This award reflects our dedication to innovative design, community-focused planning, and crafting neighborhoods that harmonize with the natural environment. This is quite an honor.”Greenfield Communities specializes in developing single-family residential, townhomes, mixed-use, and multi-family communities. By prioritizing thoughtful design the company has established itself as a trusted partner for homebuilders at the local, regional, and national levels.Award-Winning ExcellenceAmong Greenfield’s notable projects is Serenity , a master-planned community in Harnett County, NC, that received a Bronze Diamond Award for “Best New Home Community." Serenity was named “Community of The Year” by the North Carolina Home Builder Association in 2024. The community offers residents the perfect balance of rural charm and modern convenience, featuring nature trails, a hammock park, and thoughtfully designed homes by esteemed builders such as Garman Homes, Drees Homes, David Weekley Homes, ICG Homes, and Tri Pointe Homes.What’s Next: Capeton Looking ahead, Greenfield Communities is preparing to launch Capeton, an 850-acre master-planned community along the Cape Fear River in Lillington, NC. Designed with a focus on riverfront living and community engagement, Capeton will feature 2,000 homes, greenway trails, a riverfront village, and expansive recreational amenities.About Greenfield CommunitiesBased in Raleigh, NC, Greenfield Communities seeks excellence in design and execution, shining as a dynamic privately-held real estate developer crafting artful communities throughout North Carolina. With a focus on forming meaningful collaborations and thoughtful land use, Greenfield works closely with local, regional, and national homebuilders to build communities that foster a sense of belonging, promote well-being, and enrich the lives of residents. With a passion for developing thriving neighborhoods and spectacular master-planned communities brimming with amenities, Greenfield’s portfolio is diverse, from quaint twenty homesite neighborhoods to vast, mixed-use developments that promote connection to the history of the land. For more information, visit greenfieldcommunities.com.About SerenitySerenity is a thoughtful, master-planned community that cherishes its country roots, providing residents “a place to catch your breath” in Harnett County, NC. Developed by award-winning Greenfield Communities, Serenity blends rural charm with modern comforts, offering over three miles of connected nature trails, walks along Hector Creek, Hammock Park, a retreat garden, and more, all convenient to restaurants, shopping, breweries, museums, parks, sporting events, and nightlife in nearby Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, and Raleigh. Serenity was recently honored with a 5 West 2025 Bronze Diamond Award for Best New Home Community and was named 2024 Community of the Year by NCHBA, further showcasing its commitment to quality. The Serenity Dream Team of builders includes single-family homes by Garman Homes, Drees Homes, and David Weekley Homes ranging from the mid $300s-$600s+, as well as custom homes built by ICG Homes starting from the $850s* and a 55+ active adult community, Altis by Tri Pointe Homes. Learn more at https://serenitylifenc.com/lifestyle/ For more information please visit, https://greenfieldcommunities.com/

