Statement of the International Contact Group (ICG) on the situation in eastern DRC

SWEDEN, January 28 - The International Contact Group for the Great Lakes, including representatives from Denmark, Belgium, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, strongly condemns M23 and Rwandan Defense Forces’ (RDF) capture of the town of Sake on 23 January and the current push to capture the city of Goma on 27 January. We call for urgent de-escalation, respect for the cease-fire, and operationalization of the verification mission. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo must be respected.

We urge M23 and RDF to cease its offensive in all directions, allow humanitarian access to the city of Goma and withdraw. The M23 capture of Goma will have grave humanitarian and security consequences on the ground. Hundreds of thousands of people are currently fleeing their homes, adding to the millions already internally displaced in eastern DRC due to conflict. The renewed offensive of the M23 and the RDF undermines efforts to reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict, in particular the Luanda Peace Process led by Angolan President João Lourenço. We call on all regional leaders to push for a renewed diplomatic effort at this critical time. We urge the leaders of the DRC and Rwanda to return to the negotiating table, respect the August ceasefire and implement their commitments under the Luanda Process CONOPS.

We reaffirm our unwavering support for MONUSCO and are deeply alarmed by the findings and support the recommendations of the recent report of the UN Group of Experts established pursuant to Security Council Resolution 1533. Any threat or attack against Peacekeepers or humanitarian personnel is unacceptable. Jamming and spoofing operations which are endangering the security of civilians, United Nations and humanitarian flights must stop. We deplore the deaths of the military personnel of the MONUSCO and the SAMIDRC and we express our deepest condolences to their families, the United Nations and their countries of origin.

The members of the ICG will continue to coordinate their efforts to constantly reassess the situation while urging all parties to live up to their commitments and responsibilities.