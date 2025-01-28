EGLE invests over $170,000 in its internship program

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, Energy (EGLE) is transitioning its internship program from an unpaid program to a paid program, beginning this summer.

EGLE leadership and staff have long recognized the hardship unpaid internships create for college students, especially students unable to shoulder the burden of working without compensation. “Creating a paid internship program allows EGLE to make our summer internships accessible to a much larger pool of talented students. I am thrilled with the unwavering support and financial investment our divisions have put into this program” says EGLE Recruitment and Internship Specialist Cindy Whittum.

EGLE’s internship program will remain a summer only cohort structure allowing the department to create a more cohesive experience for students. “Last summer was our first cohort, and it was an amazing success,” added Whittum. “Feedback from students was very positive, and many stated they appreciated the opportunities for professional development, networking with staff and the recognition they received throughout the program.”

EGLE’s internships are currently posted and ready for students to apply. Four project categories are posted that include a total of 18 projects for this summer from various divisions and offices within EGLE.

For students interested in exploring EGLE internship opportunities, below are some key points to successfully navigate the application process:

Read through each job posting completely paying close attention to the project list document included in each posting.

Review the project details and select the project or projects you are most interested in being considered for.

You must attach your resume, a cover letter and a copy of your transcript. Your cover letter must address your interest in any specific internship or internships you are applying for.

Deadline to apply is February 11, with summer internships starting on May 12.

For more information, please visit EGLE’s Internships and Student Assistants web page.