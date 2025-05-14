State Revolving Fund project at Marquette County landfill receives national recognition

Upon nomination by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority (MCSWMA) received Exceptional status in the Excellence in Environmental and Public Health Protection category from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) PISCES recognition program. The project was one of six nationally that were chosen by the EPA to receive recognition in 2025.

Projects that receive recognition in this category are evaluated based on the overall impact on how the project “employs a holistic approach in addressing water quality. These projects may include pollution prevention, contaminant loading reduction, innovative use of technology, or other aspects that focus on integrated design and should create multiple benefits in protecting ecosystems, public health, and communities.”

"The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority is extremely honored to receive the PISCES recognition for Excellence in Environmental & Public Health Protection from EPA,” wrote Mike Stannard, MCSWMA Director of operations. “This recognition not only reflects the hard work of MCSWMA and staff, but also that of our team including EGLE’s Upper Peninsula District Office and our consultants at Tetra Tech. Without this team effort and CWSRF funding, this project likely would have never happened, which could have potentially shut down the MCSWMA landfill or cost the residents of Marquette County an unbearable financial burden. But now, because of the funding, MCSWMA will be able to treat leachate year-round and discharge an effluent that is cleaner than its receiving waters, ensuring that the landfill eliminates negative impacts to the environment and preserves public health."