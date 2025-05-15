EGLE issues safety tips on lithium-ion batteries, webinar scheduled for June 10

“Lithium-ion batteries are reactive and hold more charge than traditional batteries,” notes Steve Noble, electronics recycling specialist at EGLE. “They can easily spark and cause a fire, particularly when damaged or improperly charged. If the battery casing breaks, and the contents are exposed to air, the battery can ignite and burn at a very high temperature. Battery safety precautions are more important than ever for protecting homeowners and businesses, as well as the recycling and disposal infrastructure.

“Lithium-ion batteries are ideal for energy storage for rechargeable consumer devices and electric vehicles,” Noble added. “However, as their use continues to increase dramatically, not only does the need for recycling these batteries become more of a necessity for critical materials recovery but also for fire safety, specifically, the safety of waste/recycling workers and our infrastructure.“