UNVEILING RWANDA'S STRATEGIC PLAN FOR TACKLING NCDS WITH A FOCUS ON PREVENTION AND MULTISECTORAL COLLABORATION

Rwanda's Ministry of Health and the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, in collaboration with UNITAR, The Defeat-NCD Partnership and other stakeholders, have launched the National Strategy and Costed Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), covering the period from 2020 to 2025. The initiative aims to reduce premature deaths by addressing NCD at all stages of life. The plan will require an investment of 358.15 billion Rwandan Francs (RWF) over five years, with funding allocated for cardiovascular diseases and diabetes care, cancer treatment, respiratory illnesses, and injury prevention. This will enhance prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment, focusing on health worker training and raising public awareness.

The strategy adopts a multisectoral approach, integrating efforts from various sectors such as sports, nutrition, trade, education, and local governance. Strengthening health services, particularly in rural areas, aims to build long-term resilience and improve sustainable health outcomes. Early investments in prevention are expected to lead to substantial savings by reducing the cost of treating advanced diseases. This comprehensive plan not only targets healthcare improvement but also strives to enhance the quality of life and promote health equity for all Rwandans.