LAUNCHING ONLINE TRAINING FOR YOUTH VOLUNTEERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE INDIAN MINISTRY OF YOUTH AFFAIRS AND SPORTS

On 06 January 2022, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mr Anurag Thakur, inaugurated the pilot phase of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) Youth Volunteers Online Training Programme. Organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYAS) in collaboration with The Defeat-NCD Partnership, UNITAR, and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), the initiative was coordinated by the Capacity Building Commission, Government of India.

Mr Anurag Thakur highlighted the Indian government’s commitment to skilling India’s youth and preparing them for the global job market. He noted the vast potential of India’s youth population—estimated at 230 million—to drive the nation’s progress and international leadership. He praised the heroic efforts of youth volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring their contribution to the nation’s resilience. He emphasized that the training programme would enhance their volunteer skills and contribute to their personal development, enabling them to become leaders and nation builders.

The program focused on critical thinking, interpersonal skills, and leadership development, which are essential for personal and professional success. It was designed to be a self-paced, 12-day online curriculum featuring interactive and innovative tools, including virtual reality, catering to diverse youth backgrounds and skills. 100 youth volunteers participated in this training.

Mr Thakur expressed optimism about the partnership with UNITAR, noting its transformative impact on personality development and livelihood opportunities for participants.

This program was designed to create a network of empowered, motivated individuals ready to drive India’s progress in the 21st century by equipping young people with the skills they need to succeed.