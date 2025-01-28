Submit Release
Minister Enoch Godongwana invites 2025 budget tips

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, invites South Africans to share their suggestions on the Budget.

Minister Godongwana will deliver the National Budget Speech in February 2025. The budget allocation aims to strike a balance between growing the economy and supporting the vulnerable amid limited resources. People may submit views on:

  • government spending priorities
  • addressing a large budget deficit
  • stabilising State-Owned Entity finances
  • energy funding solutions
  • tax revenues
  • debt sustainability
  • municipal finances
  • any other economy-related topics

Minister Godongwana looks forward to your contributions.

Submissions can be sent to the National Treasury using this link: 2025 Budget Tips. Please keep contributions concise and to the point, not longer than 300 words.

Tag us on our social media accounts using the hashtag #TipsForMinFin and #Budget2025:
X - Treasury_RSA
LinkedIn - National Treasury RSA
Tik Tok - @TreasuryRSA
Facebook - National Treasury RSA
Closing date for submissions: 10 February 2025

