Author Steven Joseph Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Snoodles in Space, Episode 2: The Zoodles Strike Back" by Steven Joseph as the category winner in Childrens: Humor.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.In the award winning book "Snoodles in Space", Steven Joseph and Andy Case brought us further adventures of Herbie Snoodleman and Sour Croodle-man exploring the universe and battling the Zoodle Kidoodles for the Earth’s entire supply of noodles.In this third installment of the Snoodles series, the Zoodles are determined to have revenge. With the help of a grimy millionaire who's fallen on hard times, they intend to poison the Earth’s water supply and turn everyone into Willy Nillies and Dilly Dallies.Can Briana and Ricky save the Earth again? Will the outcast kids on the other side of the track rise to the challenge and help save the world?In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview, Publishing Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners This was not Steven Joseph first time recognized. In his award-winning masterpiece “A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness: The CrankaTsuris Method,” we learned how to navigate and celebrate our grouchy moments. And recently Joseph received the coveted Distinguished Favorite status from the recent NYC Big Book Award for "Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles". Joseph invites readers to "Get ready to embrace one's inner curmudgeon with crankiness. Turn Crankiness into your Superpower.""Cranky Superpowers" is peppered with captivating tales, both fresh and familiar, “Cranky Superpowers” unveils the often-missed hilarity in our everyday grumbles and groans. But it’s not all laughter—this witty guide offers priceless insights into our hidden “Cranky Superpowers,” powers that when harnessed correctly, can ignite a more understanding, patient, and positively cranky version of ourselves.“Cranky Superpowers” is a rollicking journey of self-discovery, one that not only entertains but enlightens. So, put on your favorite cape and tights, and get ready to unlock your potential, unleash your better self, and find a little bit of humor in the perfectly imperfect art of being human.About the Author"Embracing the Culture, Celebrating Milestones, and Achieving Zen"Steven Joseph is a first-generation American, veteran attorney, negotiator, prolific speaker, and a modern humorist. He’s a real New Yorker. Steven Joseph is a first-generation American, veteran attorney, negotiator, prolific speaker, and a modern humorist. He's a real New Yorker. A fully cured overweight person, Steven is a five times Boston Marathon runner and 16 times NYC Marathon runner – balancing it all perfectly through the art of Zen.Yet Steven believes he is smart enough to know that he hasn't figured everything out, except for crankiness. Learn more about Steven Joseph through his blogs, https://www.stevenjosephauthor.com/crankatsuris-blog/ To learn more about Steven Joseph and more of his award-winning books, please visit: https://www.stevenjosephauthor.com/

