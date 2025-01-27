Sudan: Attacks on critical civilian infrastructure surge amid escalating fighting

"We are witnessing a disturbing pattern of attacks on critical civilian infrastructure so essential for people's survival," said Dorsa Nazemi-Salman, the head of ICRC operations in Sudan. "We urgently call on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and their Jeddah commitments and protect these vital facilities."

Attacks on critical civilian infrastructure have severely disrupted access to clean water and electricity for millions of Sudanese. Disruption of essential services have a ripple effect on critical healthcare, as electricity and water supply are vital for the proper functioning of hospitals. Lack of access to clean water also undermines public health, significantly heightening the risk of cholera outbreaks and other health crises.

Parties must take immediate measures to protect critical civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, water, and electricity installations. It is their obligation under international humanitarian law and a commitment they made through the Jeddah Declaration of May 2023. Unless such measures are taken swiftly, civilians severely affected by the conflict risk losing access to essential services.

Under international humanitarian law, essential infrastructure, such as a power plant or water facility, is a civilian object and must be protected from direct attacks and the effects of hostilities. Parties to the conflict must do everything feasible to avoid damaging or putting essential infrastructure at risk during hostilities.

The ICRC remains committed to supporting the people of Sudan during this critical time. Since the beginning of the conflict in April 2023, the ICRC, and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society have been working to provide assistance and protection to millions of vulnerable people across Sudan.