Final Environmental and Social Safeguard Documents for Consultation - Strengthening Community Resilience (SCORE) April 2025

SCORE aims to build community resilience through strengthening community institutions, building social cohesion and collective action capacity, and financing investments in small-scale infrastructure and basic livelihoods activities that protect human capital, bolster economic activity and enhance climate resilience. ICRC interventions under the Project will support livelihoods support and small-scale infrastructure activities for vulnerable communities. The Final Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF), Environmental and Social Commitment Plan (ESCP), and Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) outline the potential environmental and social risks linked to the project and appropriate mitigation measures.

For any comments regarding these documents, please contact: Abigail Montani (Program Manager) amontani@icrc.org.

