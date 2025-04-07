Senior police officials from 63 countries meet in Colombia to strengthen the implementation of international standards in police operations

The workshop, which will also involve 20 ICRC delegates from around the world, aims to foster the exchange of knowledge and experiences among senior police officials on the implementation of international standards and norms governing their operations. The 2025 edition will focus on the humanitarian considerations related to the early stages of detention following a police operation. In addition to strengthening capacities, the event will provide an opportunity to discuss the challenges of these operations and share best practices to mitigate the associated humanitarian risks.

“The work of police forces involves complex challenges, and this workshop will offer a crucial space for the exchange of experiences and knowledge on these issues. We appreciate the participation of so many senior police officials in this event,” said Patrick Hamilton, head of delegation of the ICRC in Colombia.

As a neutral and independent humanitarian organization, the ICRC maintains a continuous dialogue with law enforcement agencies conducting operations to enforce the law, as part of its long-term commitment to promote the integration of humanitarian considerations into their daily practices.

In this edition, the ICRC aims to promote respect for applicable international standards and mitigate risks to individuals in custody, both in armed conflicts and other situations of violence.

This is the second global workshop organized by the ICRC focusing on the issue of detention and the first to be held in Colombia. These events have become a key space for dialogue among senior police officials, contributing to the promotion of best practices and the integration of humanitarian considerations into police operations worldwide.