Highlights of the ICRC’s activities in Venezuela and the Caribbean in 2024

In 2024, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continued to carry out neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian work to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people in Venezuela. In collaboration with the Venezuelan Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and public and private sector partners, we supported 265,000 people in the states of Apure, Aragua, Bolívar, Miranda, Táchira and Zulia.

In the Caribbean, in particular Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago, we continue to work closely with the authorities and the National Red Cross Societies there to promote international humanitarian law (IHL) and increase the presence of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in the region, thereby helping to protect the most vulnerable.

