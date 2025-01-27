Senate Resolution 12 Printer's Number 127

PENNSYLVANIA, January 27 - peace, humanitarianism and compassion; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Carter achieved many foreign policy

accomplishments, including the Camp David Accords, which enabled

a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, and the SALT II treaty,

a nuclear arms agreement between the United States and the

Soviet Union; and

WHEREAS, Domestically, Mr. Carter expanded the National Park

System, created the United States Department of Education and

the United States Department of Energy and signed the Full

Employment and Balanced Growth Act of 1978, or Humphrey-Hawkins

Act, which specified low unemployment and inflation goals for

the United States; and

WHEREAS, After leaving office in 1981, Mr. Carter created a

nonprofit, The Carter Center, with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in

a continuing effort to fight for human rights and democracy

across the globe; and

WHEREAS, Based in Atlanta, The Carter Center has led

countless international campaigns to eradicate diseases, reduce

hunger and mediate conflicts since 1982; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Carter authored dozens of books and spent

decades volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, helping to build

or repair homes for persons in need while advocating for

affordable housing; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Carter even worked with Habitat for Humanity in

the City of Philadelphia, where in 1988 he and other volunteers

built homes on the 1900 block of West Wilt Street; and

WHEREAS, Beyond his legacy as a distinguished humanitarian

and dedicated volunteer, Mr. Carter was recognized as a

recipient of The Nobel Peace Prize; and

WHEREAS, The Nobel Prize organization awarded Mr. Carter the

