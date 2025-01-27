Senate Resolution 12 Printer's Number 127
PENNSYLVANIA, January 27 - peace, humanitarianism and compassion; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Carter achieved many foreign policy
accomplishments, including the Camp David Accords, which enabled
a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, and the SALT II treaty,
a nuclear arms agreement between the United States and the
Soviet Union; and
WHEREAS, Domestically, Mr. Carter expanded the National Park
System, created the United States Department of Education and
the United States Department of Energy and signed the Full
Employment and Balanced Growth Act of 1978, or Humphrey-Hawkins
Act, which specified low unemployment and inflation goals for
the United States; and
WHEREAS, After leaving office in 1981, Mr. Carter created a
nonprofit, The Carter Center, with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in
a continuing effort to fight for human rights and democracy
across the globe; and
WHEREAS, Based in Atlanta, The Carter Center has led
countless international campaigns to eradicate diseases, reduce
hunger and mediate conflicts since 1982; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Carter authored dozens of books and spent
decades volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, helping to build
or repair homes for persons in need while advocating for
affordable housing; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Carter even worked with Habitat for Humanity in
the City of Philadelphia, where in 1988 he and other volunteers
built homes on the 1900 block of West Wilt Street; and
WHEREAS, Beyond his legacy as a distinguished humanitarian
and dedicated volunteer, Mr. Carter was recognized as a
recipient of The Nobel Peace Prize; and
WHEREAS, The Nobel Prize organization awarded Mr. Carter the
