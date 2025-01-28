Williston Barracks / Crash Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1000578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 27, 2025 at approximately 1947 hours
STREET: Interstate 89, North
TOWN: Milton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 103.0
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Karen Moon
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: SQ5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling
INJURIES: Suspected Serious
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 27, 2025 at approximately 1947 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 north at mile marker 103.0 in the town of Milton. Upon arrival, Troopers located a 2023 Audi SQ5 that had crashed through a guardrail and overturned down an embankment. The operator, identified as Karen Moon (47) of Burlington was transported to the UVM Medical Center for suspected serious injuries.
This crash is currently under investigation. Vermont State Police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Brandon Sweet at (802) 878-7111 or can submit an anonymous report at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
