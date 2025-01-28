Williston Barracks / Crash Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A1000578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 27, 2025 at approximately 1947 hours

STREET: Interstate 89, North

TOWN: Milton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 103.0

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Karen Moon

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: SQ5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling

INJURIES: Suspected Serious

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 27, 2025 at approximately 1947 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 north at mile marker 103.0 in the town of Milton. Upon arrival, Troopers located a 2023 Audi SQ5 that had crashed through a guardrail and overturned down an embankment. The operator, identified as Karen Moon (47) of Burlington was transported to the UVM Medical Center for suspected serious injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation. Vermont State Police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Brandon Sweet at (802) 878-7111 or can submit an anonymous report at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111