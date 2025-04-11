Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Voyeurism, False Information to Police Officer

VSP News Release – Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  254A002848

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson                

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  4-3-25 at 1533 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Munn Road, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION(S): 

  1. Voyeurism
  2. False Information to Police Officer

 

ACCUSED:  Jakob Tanenhaus                           

AGE:  35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM:  (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence)

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/3/25, at approximately 1533 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to Munn Road in Bradford, VT, due to reports of an individual being in possession of child pornography. Troopers spoke with the complainant, Jakob Tanenhaus, who shared details pertaining to his initial complaint. Following a thorough investigation, Troopers determined Jakob had provided a false report to law enforcement. Furthermore, he was found to be in possession of video evidence that was determined to be criminal in nature. On 4/7/25, Troopers met with Jakob and issued him a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on May 7th, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  5-7-25 at 0830 hours

COURT:  Orange 

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  No

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Legal Disclaimer:

