media release/ Shaftsbury Barracks motor vehicle crash (fatal)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3001473

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Travis Hess

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 4/10/25 at approximately 1454 hours

STREET: 922 Maple Hill Rd.

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

WEATHER: Partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Raymond Ostrander

AGE: 85

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy front-end

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/10/25, at approximately 1454 hours, troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Maple Hill Road in the town of Arlington, VT. Upon arrival, it was learned the operator was entrapped in the vehicle and unresponsive. Investigation revealed Vehicle 1 was traveling northbound and left the roadway for an unknown reason. After leaving the roadway, Vehicle 1 collided with a tree. Members from Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Rescue Squad responded to the scene to assist. Once Ostrander was removed from the vehicle he was transported to SVMC, where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact Corporal Hess at the Shaftsbury barracks.