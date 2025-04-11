media release/ Shaftsbury Barracks motor vehicle crash (fatal)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3001473
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Travis Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 4/10/25 at approximately 1454 hours
STREET: 922 Maple Hill Rd.
TOWN: Arlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
WEATHER: Partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Raymond Ostrander
AGE: 85
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Altima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy front-end
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 4/10/25, at approximately 1454 hours, troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Maple Hill Road in the town of Arlington, VT. Upon arrival, it was learned the operator was entrapped in the vehicle and unresponsive. Investigation revealed Vehicle 1 was traveling northbound and left the roadway for an unknown reason. After leaving the roadway, Vehicle 1 collided with a tree. Members from Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Rescue Squad responded to the scene to assist. Once Ostrander was removed from the vehicle he was transported to SVMC, where he was pronounced deceased.
The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact Corporal Hess at the Shaftsbury barracks.
Legal Disclaimer:
