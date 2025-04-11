St. Albans Barracks // Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 25A2002472
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/10/2025 @2131 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt 105, Sheldon
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Ty Farnsworth
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 10st 2025 at approximately 2131 hours, Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were monitoring speed on Vt Rt 105 in the town of Sheldon. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling 93 MPH in a 50 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Ty Farnsworth of Sheldon. Farnsworth was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on May 27th, 2025, at 0830 hours as well as two VCVCs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – N/A LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
