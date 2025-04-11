St. Albans Barracks // Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2002472

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/10/2025 @2131 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt 105, Sheldon

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Ty Farnsworth

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 10st 2025 at approximately 2131 hours, Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were monitoring speed on Vt Rt 105 in the town of Sheldon. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling 93 MPH in a 50 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Ty Farnsworth of Sheldon. Farnsworth was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on May 27th, 2025, at 0830 hours as well as two VCVCs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – N/A LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov