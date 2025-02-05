Speedeon Enhances Marketing Segmentation Intelligence, Joins TapClicks Marketplace

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced a new technology and marketing partnership with Speedeon, integrating their consumer intelligence platform, AudienceMaker, with the comprehensive TapClicks marketing automation and operations platform. Speedeon is also now part of the popular TapClicks Marketplace.

Speedeon solutions help agencies and brands better understand their customers and find more like them. AudienceMaker helps companies unlock the power of data to drive growth across customer acquisition, engagement, loyalty and retention. Insights are delivered in real time through audience segmentation, predictive analytics, on-the-fly modeling, and life event monitoring.

With the new TapClicks and AudienceMaker technology integration, clients enjoy instantaneous access to audience segmentation insights and cross-channel media activation within an integrated marketing automation platform. Marketers can easily build targeted audience segments in AudienceMaker for campaign deployment, using both third-party data and their first-party data. TapClicks, powered by AudienceMaker, helps clients model, experiment with, and score campaigns in minutes with integrated data, insights and reporting. This strategic approach promotes ROAS for agencies, direct clients, and brands.

"At Speedeon, we’re committed to helping brands leverage data to drive smarter marketing decisions," said Dan McCoy, Chief Revenue Officer of Speedeon. "Partnering with TapClicks enables us to combine our audience-building expertise with their retail media platform. We align with their mission to simplify the complex world of marketing, helping businesses becomes smarter and more efficient."

“Speedeon, its team, and its solutions, including AudienceMaker, are impressive,” stated Michael Jolly, Senior VP, Strategic Revenue Growth at TapClicks. “Their cutting-edge technology helps marketers easily and accurately identify and expand in verticals that deliver the greatest sales return. We are very pleased to add the power of AudienceMaker to the TapClicks Marketplace portfolio.”

TapClicks and Speedeon have partnered to help brands better understand their customers and thus prospect effectively in these segments, increasing marketing ROI. This new Marketplace solution is available now, worldwide.

About Speedeon:

Based in Cleveland, Ohio and founded in 2008, Speedeon delivers advertisers the marketing data, insights and tools necessary to acquire and retain valuable customers. The company’s flagship consumer intelligence platform, AudienceMaker, unlocks instantaneous access to audience insights, creation and cross-channel activation capabilities. Supported by a team of motivated, passionate, and forward-thinking marketers, strategists, and data scientists, Speedeon’s solutions produce results for real clients, across verticals. To learn more about Speedeon and client success, visit www.speedeondata.com.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks, please visit www.tapclicks.com.

