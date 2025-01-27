MPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects in an armed robbery in Southeast.

On Monday, January 27, 2025, at approximately 6:19 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, at the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25012566