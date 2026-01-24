Arrests Made in Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offenses in Washington, DC.
Saturday, January 17, 2026
|
CCN
|
Age
|
Name
|
Address
|
Arrest Category
|
Offense Location
|
26001897
|
48
|
Darnell Ward
|
Northeast, DC
|
Theft One (Stolen Auto)
|
1600 block of T Street, SE
|
26007846
|
45
|
Antwain Baum
|
Southeast, DC
|
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
|
1700 block of Galen Street, SE
|
26008004
|
42
|
Melvin Wiggins
|
Palmer Park, MD
|
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
|
3700 block of Hayes Street, NE
Sunday, January 18, 2026
|
CCN
|
Age
|
Name
|
Address
|
Arrest Category
|
Offense Location
|
26008142
|
32
|
Tariq Harrison
|
Southeast, DC
|
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
|
7th Street, NW, and Rhode Island Avenue, NW
|
26008403
|
42
|
Derrick Richardson
|
Forrestville, MD
|
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
|
1100 block of North Capitol Street, NW
Thursday, January 22, 2026
|
CCN
|
Age
|
Name
|
Address
|
Arrest Category
|
Offense Location
|
26010279
|
48
|
William Carter
|
Oxon Hill, MD
|
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
|
2800 block of Alabama Avenue, SE
|
26010293
|
14
|
Juvenile Female
|
Northeast, DC
|
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
|
1200 block of Bladensburg Road, NE
|
26010293
|
15
|
Juvenile Male
|
Northeast, DC
|
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
|
1200 block of Bladensburg Road, NE
|
26010321
|
38
|
Babakayode Elemo
|
Greenbelt, MD
|
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
|
800 block of 13th Street, NE
###
