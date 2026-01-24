Arrests Made in Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offenses in Washington, DC. Saturday, January 17, 2026 CCN Age Name Address Arrest Category Offense Location 26001897 48 Darnell Ward Northeast, DC Theft One (Stolen Auto) 1600 block of T Street, SE 26007846 45 Antwain Baum Southeast, DC Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 1700 block of Galen Street, SE 26008004 42 Melvin Wiggins Palmer Park, MD Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 3700 block of Hayes Street, NE Sunday, January 18, 2026 CCN Age Name Address Arrest Category Offense Location 26008142 32 Tariq Harrison Southeast, DC Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 7th Street, NW, and Rhode Island Avenue, NW 26008403 42 Derrick Richardson Forrestville, MD Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 1100 block of North Capitol Street, NW Thursday, January 22, 2026 CCN Age Name Address Arrest Category Offense Location 26010279 48 William Carter Oxon Hill, MD Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, SE 26010293 14 Juvenile Female Northeast, DC Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, NE 26010293 15 Juvenile Male Northeast, DC Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, NE 26010321 38 Babakayode Elemo Greenbelt, MD Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 800 block of 13th Street, NE ###

