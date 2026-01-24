Submit Release
Arrests Made in Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offenses in Washington, DC.

 

Saturday, January 17, 2026

CCN

Age

Name

Address

Arrest Category

Offense Location

26001897

48

Darnell Ward

Northeast, DC

Theft One (Stolen Auto)

1600 block of T Street, SE

26007846

45

Antwain Baum

Southeast, DC

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

1700 block of Galen Street, SE

26008004

42

Melvin Wiggins

Palmer Park, MD

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

3700 block of Hayes Street, NE

 

Sunday, January 18, 2026

CCN

Age

Name

Address

Arrest Category

Offense Location

26008142

32

Tariq Harrison

Southeast, DC

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

7th Street, NW, and Rhode Island Avenue, NW

26008403

42

Derrick Richardson

Forrestville, MD

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

1100 block of North Capitol Street, NW

 

 

Thursday, January 22, 2026

CCN

Age

Name

Address

Arrest Category

Offense Location

26010279

48

William Carter

Oxon Hill, MD

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

2800 block of Alabama Avenue, SE

26010293

14

Juvenile Female

Northeast, DC

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

1200 block of Bladensburg Road, NE

26010293

15

Juvenile Male

Northeast, DC

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

1200 block of Bladensburg Road, NE

26010321

38

Babakayode Elemo

Greenbelt, MD

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

800 block of 13th Street, NE

###

