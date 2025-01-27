Submit Release
MPD Arrests Juvenile in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile for a robbery in Northwest.

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 1100 block of 15th Street, Northwest, for the report of a robbery. The victim reported that while walking he was approached by the suspect who snatched his property from him. The suspect then fled the scene. A lookout for the suspect was disseminated to the Second District.

On the following day, Friday, January 24, 2025, the Second District’s Crime Suppression Team was patrolling the area when they observed an individual matching the lookout of the suspect from the day before. The individual was stopped and confirmed to be the same suspect in the robbery. A 15-year-old male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch). The stolen property was also recovered.

