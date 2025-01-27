Arrest Made in Southwest Homicide
January 27, 2025
Arrest Made in Southwest Homicide
(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal shooting of a teenager in Southwest.
On Sunday, January 26, 2025, at approximately 2:28 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 14-year-old Myron Smith of Southwest, DC.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was fatally wounded following a robbery. A lookout was given for the involved suspects and for the involved shooting vehicle which was discovered to be a stolen White Kia Optima. Officers of the Sixth District located the suspect vehicle, stopped the occupants, and recovered two firearms.
As a result of the on-scene investigation, a 14-year-old male of Northeast, DC was placed under arrest and charged with Felony Murder and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Additionally, two 16-year-old males of Northeast, DC were placed under arrest and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25012314
