Original Orlando Tours Launches Winter Park Arts & Culture Tour

Guests enjoying Original Orlando Tours' Arts & Culture of Winter Park Walking Tour A stunning sculpture crafted by Austria-Hungarian–born American sculptor and educator Albin Polasek, visited on Original Orlando Tours' Arts & Culture of Winter Park Walking Tour Admiring the magical work of Paul Day's amazing scupture of Mister Rogers on Original Orlando Tours' Arts & Culture of Winter Park Walking Tour

Arts & Culture of Winter Park Walking Tour is Underway

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Original Orlando Tours , Orlando’s award-winning, family-owned local tour company, has partnered with United Arts of Central Florida ’s Cultural Tourism Initiative to launch its new Arts & Culture of Winter Park Walking Tour.“Central Florida is such a great destination to take in so many fantastic visual arts sprinkled within the community,” said Rich Bradley, President and CEO of Original Orlando Tours. “As the premier and largest provider of walking tours in the Orlando area, we are excited to add this adventure to our collection of offerings and share these many cultural gems found throughout Winter Park.”This Winter Park art tour includes stops at three local galleries, each offering a distinct perspective on art, local history, and stunning sculptures, in addition to other works of art integrated into the Winter Park community. For those without an art background, the Original Orlando Tours guide will share tidbits that make the artwork accessible to all guests with no prior knowledge. Enthusiasts will have the opportunity to reflect upon artworks that may not have been previously known and are hidden along the streets of Winter Park.The tours last approximately 90 minutes to two hours and originate outside the lobby of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, located at 151 West Lyman Avenue, Winter Park 32789. There is free parking across the street and along the local streets in the area."We're thrilled to partner with Original Orlando Tours on this exciting new venture. This tour offers guests an intimate and inspiring way to connect with the vibrant arts scene of Winter Park. From local treasures to internationally celebrated works, it’s a wonderful opportunity to experience the creativity that makes our community so unique," said Thali Sugisawa, Director of Cultural Tourism at United Arts of Central Florida.The Arts & Culture of Winter Park Walking Tour joins an extensive list of other Original Orlando Tours’ Winter Park themed walking tours including those featuring food, history, ghosts, celebrities and more. All tours can be booked at www.OriginalOrlando.com

