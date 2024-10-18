MSPA Americas Designates CX Orlando as a 2025 Elite Member

CX Orlando mystery shopping and CX measurement company logo CX Orlando VP & GM Dan Bradley MSPA Americas 2025 Elite Logo Icon

CX Orlando Receives 7th Consecutive Award from the Customer Journey Trade Association

We are honored to be recognized for our exemplary service to our industry, as well as by our clients domestically and around the world” — CX Orlando Vice President & General Manager, Dan Bradley

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSPA Americas , the trade association for companies engaged in creating, measuring and enhancing the customer journey, has once again designated CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects an Elite Member for the 2025 fiscal year at its recent CME Conference in Cape Coral, Florida. CX Orlando has qualified for a 7th consecutive year, and in every year of its existence since entering the industry in 2018, as a leading local, national and international research firm invested in helping owners and executives close the gap in understanding how their products and services are perceived by both their customers and employees.“We are honored to be recognized for our exemplary service to our industry, as well as by our clients domestically and around the world who put their trust in our team at CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects to deliver accurate, actionable results”, said CX Orlando Vice President & General Manager, Dan Bradley. “As a family-owned business, we understand that relationships are personal, and that the success of our clients begins with understanding how their companies’ values and operations impact the day-to-day experience, and subsequently revenue and overall achievements, seen through eyes and ears of their customers and employees.CX Orlando utilizes an extensive cadre of services to achieve these goals including mystery shopping, C-Sat surveys, focus groups, internal employee climate research, guest intercepts, compliance audits, pricing audits, focus groups and custom research.MSPA Americas Elite companies are those members of the organization which most support the mission and objectives of MSPA Americas, as set annually by the board of directors, in advancing the stature and relevance of the trade association. The designation, earned through advancing association goals in 2024, is effective for 2025.For more information or to review a program, please contact CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects at (407) 710-CXCX (2929) or via inquiries@mspa-americas.org.

