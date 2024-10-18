Submit Release
MSPA Americas Announces 2025 Elite Members

The Customer Journey Trade Association Honors Award Winning Companies

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPA Americas, the trade association for companies engaged in creating, measuring and enhancing the customer journey, announced the winners of its annual Elite program for 2025 at its recent CME Conference in Cape Coral, Florida. MSPA Americas Elite companies are those members of the organization which most support the mission and objectives of MSPA Americas, as set annually by the board of directors, in advancing the stature and relevance of the trade association. The designation, earned through advancing association goals in 2024, is effective for 2025.

The qualifying winning companies of the 2025 MSPA Elite Awards are:

ARC Consulting, LLC
BARE International
Business Evaluation Services
ClearPoint Solutions US
Confero
CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects
CXE, Inc.
Intouch Insight, Inc.
Jancyn

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of MSPA Americas, it is my honor to congratulate these outstanding companies for their support of our association’s mission, and their leadership in advancing the association’s goals for the customer experience and retail service provider/merchandising industries as a whole,” said MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey. “We all are grateful for their lead-by-example support, and we are honored to recognize them for achievements.”

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact MSPA Americas at (407) 919-MSPA (6772) or via inquiries@mspa-americas.org.

