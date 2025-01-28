Multiple Oscar, Grammy, & Emmy Nominated Songwriter/Singer Carol Connors Has A Message For The Philadelphia Eagles

Multiple Oscar, Grammy, & Emmy Nominated Songwriter/Singer Carol Connors Has A Message For The Philadelphia Eagles

, “I am so honored that this song has become a anthem for so many in the sports world, and the Eagles are a great example of the hard work it takes to get to the top.””
— Carol Conners
BEVERLY HILLS CA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol Connors who co-wrote and sang on the song “GONNA FLY NOW”, the iconic theme song for the Rocky Films, has congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles today for their win and trip to the upcoming Super Bowl

Connors said “I am so Happy for the Eagles as they are “GONNA FLY INTO THE SUPER BOWL”

Connors also said, “I am so honored that this song has become a anthem for so many in the sports world, and the Eagles are a great example of the hard work it takes to get to the top.”

To honor the Eagles, Connors will be buying Cheesesteaks from “Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks’ sandwiches for some of her friends for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY and serving them at her home in Beverly Hills during the big game.

Connors is the Author of ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME; THE CAROL CONNORS STORY that went to number 4 on Amazon’s Best Seller List, and the subject of the Documentary Film with the same name as the book that will release this year. The film is produced by Chip Rosenbloom &Dahlia Heyman and directed by Alex Rotaru.

“Gonna Fly Now” was co-written by Carol Connors and Bill Conti

ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Multiple Oscar, Grammy, & Emmy Nominated Songwriter/Singer Carol Connors Has A Message For The Philadelphia Eagles

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
Company/Organization
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
3042 N keystone St
Burbank, California, 91504
United States
(323) 366-2796
Visit Newsroom
About

neal public relations is a full service pr firm in los Angeles ca

http://www.nealpublicrelations.com

More From This Author
Multiple Oscar, Grammy, & Emmy Nominated Songwriter/Singer Carol Connors Has A Message For The Philadelphia Eagles
Pop Music Sensation Kelsie Kimberlin's Foundation Launches 'WINGS FOR UKRAINE' Campaign To Purchase American-Made Drones
'Elvis, Rocky and Me The Carol Connors Story' Documentary Film headed to Film Festivals
View All Stories From This Author